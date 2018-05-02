OVIEDO, Fla. - Chick-fil-A is coming to Oviedo May 10.
The restaurant will become one of the first in the chain to include electric car charging stations.
Openings of Chick-fil-A’s are always popular because 100 lucky participants will earn a year's supply of Chick-fil-A. Details about when to show up can be found here.
There will also be a children’s book drive that will benefit John Evans Elementary.
People standing in line awaiting the opening can put together care packages to send to troops serving in Afghanistan.
Operator Charlie Fish is transferring from his former restaurant about four miles away to serve the community of Oviedo, where he graduated from UCF, where his children are in school and where his brother served as a police officer for several years, according to a news release.
The new restaurant will be at 32 E. Mitchell Hammock Road.
The Oviedo location will be the first of eight planned Chick-fil-A openings in the next five months in Florida, with others opening on Merritt Island and in Lake Mary.
