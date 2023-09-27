New CT scanner will ‘change the game’ for medical care at Brevard Zoo, veterinarian says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo has a new tool in its toolbox to provide medical care to its animals.

The zoo announced Wednesday that they’ve recently installed a computerized tomography (CT) scanner at the zoo’s L3Harris Animal Care Center.

“The CT will change the game for the medical care that we can provide,” said Dr. Trevor Zachariah, the Zoo’s director of veterinary programs. “It will also open new opportunities for research to improve the knowledge about and medical care for our animals.”

Zoo officials said there are less than 10 zoos in North America that have CTs on-site. Officials explained that the scanners combine a series of x-ray images to get a detailed look at the internal structures of the body.

Officials said funding for the scanner came from donations by Clint Severson and Conni Ahart.

Zachariah said he’s been advocating for the zoo to have its own CT onsite for more than five years.

“I am proud of the Zoo for taking the idea seriously and working to make it happen,” Zachariah said. “It demonstrates our dedication to animal wellness and the high quality of care that we provide.”

