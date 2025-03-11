New details released in fatal hit-and-run crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released new details of a hit-and-run crash from March 5.

Investigators said the car involved in the hit-and-run crash is possibly a silver or gray pick-up truck.

FHP said the car should have damage to the front grill portion and front right headlight.

Investigators say a vehicle, the pick-up, was traveling westbound on Sand Lake Road just before midnight.

Troopers believe the pick-up truck collided with a person on a motorized bicycle just east of Winegard Road and then left the crash site.

FHP said an ambulance rushed the bicyclist to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but he died. Investigators have not yet identified him.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

