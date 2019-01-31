New education commissioner works to address Florida's teacher shortage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida is short on teachers. And officials say that’s partially due to issues within the state’s department of education itself.
Newly appointed Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said the department is dealing with a massive backlog in processing certified teacher applications.
Corcoran said the wait time for certificate processing is so bad that the number of issued certificates dropped by a whopping 55 percent from 70,166 in 2016-17 to 31,397 in 2017-18.
Without a certificate, you can't teach. And without certified applicants Florida's teacher shortage will likely continue.
Corcoran said his plan is to fix the issue within the next 120 days by hiring six new workers to help cut down on processing time. He said he also plans to revamp the department’s operating procedures and get in touch with local districts to streamline the hiring process.
The president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, Wendy Doromal, said it used to be quick to get your certification. She said she got hers within six months.
"Our concern as educators is we want a qualified educator in every classroom and right now it is permanent subs which isn't the best thing for our students," Doromal said.
