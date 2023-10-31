New effort could unlock billions of dollars for downtown office conversion projects

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Biden administration is unrolling new guidelines on how federal programs and funding can be leveraged to convert vacant office properties into other uses, chiefly residential.

The White House on Oct. 27 unveiled the series of measures aimed at making it easier for building owners to convert their properties, with a special emphasis on projects that reduce a building’s carbon emissions.

Some of those guidelines could give developers the ability to leverage billions of federal dollars to make conversion projects a reality in downtowns, rural main streets and other areas across the nation.

Read: 71 people evacuated from Disney World monorail that got a flat tire near Epcot

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group