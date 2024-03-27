New entertainment venue in works at Icon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Icon Park has filed plans for a potential new entertainment venue.

The 20-acre dining, shopping and entertainment complex has proposed a one-story building near the 400-foot Orlando Eye observation wheel, according to Orange County documents. The project would have up to 409 to 513 seats.

“Icon Park always has something exciting in the works, and 2024 promises to be another year of growth,” Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of Icon Park, said in a statement to Orlando Business Journal. “We’re continually exploring innovative new experiences to add to our 20-acre destination, and look forward to sharing more exciting news with world-class partners in the coming months.”

