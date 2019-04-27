0 New Florida bill will give law enforcement more power against illegal street racing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - State lawmakers are looking to give more power to law enforcement to arrest people involved with illegal street racing.

The lawmakers behind the bill said dozens of people have complained about officers not being able to stop the racers because they didn't witness it first-hand.

They come speeding down busy roadways, often late at night and on weekends.

Now a new bill would mean that if someone else records that racing, that video can be used as evidence to arrest someone.

Groups of reckless racers have been caught on camera on roads around Central Florida.

Now lawmakers will give more power to law enforcement to crack down on illegal racers.

The bill passed the full state Senate on Friday, after passing the House earlier this month.

It allows an officer to arrest a person if there's probable cause that the person took part in illegal racing, even if the officer didn't personally witness the racing, which is required by the current law.

That means they can make an arrest based on evidence from witnesses.

"That would allow law enforcement to work up a case using witness statements, videos, cell phone videos, etc., to capture the illegal races,” said State Rep. Amy Mercado.

Mercado, who represents part of Orange County, said her office has gotten dozens of complaints about the problem over the last several years.

“Orange County families are tired of the dangerous and illegal street racing in their neighborhoods,” said Mercado. “This legislation will give law enforcement the tools they need to keep our communities safe and hold folks accountable. It’s about time we cracked down on illegal street racing for the sake of our families and neighbors. I look forward to this bill being signed into law by our governor.”

