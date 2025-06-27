New Florida law mandates early mental health screening for inmates

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Florida law is being described as a major change in the state’s handling of mental health cases.

The law is named after Tristin Murphy and changes how mental health cases are handled in the state.

The law allows for individuals to be screened for mental health issues within the first 24 hours of being in custody.

It also provides an opportunity for diversion from jail to receive immediate mental health treatment.

Murphy, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, tragically committed suicide while at Florida State Prison.

The law aims to prevent similar tragedies by ensuring early intervention for those in custody.

The law will go into effect in October.

