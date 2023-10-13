New immersive shooting attraction has theme park-level details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new attraction in Sanford is merging virtual shooting technology, an immersive training center, a theme park-level attention to detail and amenities on par with the growing “eatertainment” sector for a first-of-its-kind facility.

The venue — Decision Tactical — is expected to open on or around Veterans Day (Nov. 11) at 430 Towne Center Circle, adjacent Seminole Towne Center, according to Remo Eyal, the founder and CEO for the new concept.

Orlando Business Journal first reported the attraction and training center was in the works in April, when public records for the city of Sanford reflected the intention of Decision Tactical to convert the former United Artists Seminole Towne Center 10 movie theater to the “immersive tactical experience” entertainment venue with food offerings and more.

