WINTER PARK, Fla. - Two people were hit by a car early Wednesday as they tried to cross an Orange County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver, Christopher Singh, 34, had the green light when he hit the people as they were crossing North Semoran Boulevard near University Boulevard in Winter Park, troopers said.
The driver stayed at the scene as an ambulance arrived to take the pair to a hospital, FHP said.
Joseph Finnegan, 28, and Kristina Dennis, 21, both from New Jersey, are in serious condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center, FHP said.
Singh said the pair were not using the crosswalk, but Finnegan and Dennis claim they were, troopers said.
FHP said the incident was not alcohol-related, and due to conflicting stories and no witnesses, the investigation is ongoing.
