New medical office near downtown Orlando to feature garage-style setup with ‘drive-in’ care

An Orlando health care provider with a focus on HIV and sexually transmitted diseases is proposing to build a new medical office near Orlando Fashion Square mall with a drive-up element.

Bliss Healthcare Services is seeking master-plan approval from the city of Orlando for a three-story, 78,154-square-foot office building as part of a 6.62-acre property it owns. The property at 815 Herndon Ave. has an existing 62,517-square-foot office building, which will be demolished for the new building, city documents showed.

The new medical facility will include an urgent-care space, administrative offices, a cafe, a fitness center and other treatment areas. The building also will feature four “in-car-care” suites, which will allow patients to be treated without leaving their cars.

