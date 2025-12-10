New monument honors the courage and sacrifice of the Lake Mary Police Department

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A new monument outside the Lake Mary Police Department stands as a tribute to courage and sacrifice.

Earlier this week, officers gathered at the site for a moment of reflection.

The monument was donated by Baldwin Fairchild.

The monument serves as a lasting symbol of the bravery and dedication of those who serve in law enforcement, reinforcing the community’s appreciation for their sacrifices.

