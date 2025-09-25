New nature center coming to Volusia County preserve

OSTEEN, Fla. — A new nature center is set to be built at the D Ranch Preserve in Osteen, with construction expected to begin next year.

The $2.5 million facility, spearheaded by Conservation Florida, aims to connect people with nature and enhance conservation education.

Officials from Conservation Florida expressed excitement about the center’s potential to attract more visitors to the preserve.

The nature center is expected to open to the public in 2027.

