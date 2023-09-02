New overtime pay rule would expand access to millions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A number of U.S. office markets are seeing their inventory shrink in the wake of weaker demand for office space and a push to convert vacant office towers into new uses.

A recent analysis by Savills Inc. found that among major U.S. office markets, a majority are likely oversupplied. The commercial real estate firm calculated a market’s current supply of office space against the number of office-using employees to figure out the estimated square footage per office-using worker, with 150 square feet per employee as a baseline national average. Any market with more than 150 square feet per office worker was considered oversupplied.

Only three markets — Nashville, Tennessee; south Florida; and Tampa, Florida — were not considered oversupplied by Savills’ estimate. New York, Boston and Houston were tabbed as the most oversupplied office markets among those evaluated by Savills.

