New Parramore program prepares individuals for entry level positions in healthcare

    By: Christopher Boyce , Karen Parks

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A new and free training program in Parramore is preparing individuals for positions in the healthcare field -- with no high school diploma required.

    The eight week training program will be held at the Downtown Recreation Complex and will offer 30 slots, with 15 of those set aside for locals.

    Locals are excited of the prospects of patient care assistance training.

    "I can broaden my self-employed business (and) it will help me to inspire others that see if I can do it, they can do it," said Terri Scott.

    The program will offer participants training in patient care, certified nursing, home health, phlebotomy and EKG monitoring.

    It's all part of a partnership between the city, Southern Technical Institute and CareerSource that will offer a weekly stipend for Parramore residents.

    More information can be found on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northwest Neighborhood Center located at 3955 W D Judge Drive. Refreshments will be served.

    Those interested should RSVP by calling 407-246-4490.

