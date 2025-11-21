New patient care assistant program prepares Melbourne High students for CNA careers

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne High School and Health First have partnered to introduce a new curriculum centred on healthcare.

The Patient Care Assistant Program is designed to prepare students for success in the healthcare industry.

Students who complete the program with a ‘C’ or higher will be eligible to take the Florida Board of Nursing exam to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

