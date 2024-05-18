New project with 350 apartments near Tupperware HQ takes shape

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Plans for a 350-apartment community to be built near the headquarters for Tupperware Brands Corp. have surfaced in Orange County.

David Gastel, senior director of engineering with Southfield, Michigan-based engineering and construction services firm Atwell Group, is the applicant behind a request for preliminary review of “Tupperware Multi-Family,” which would see the apartments rise on 19 acres at the northwest corner of South Orange Avenue and Mary Louis Lane.

Read: LEGOLAND Florida Brick Party returns this summer

The land is owned by New York-based O’Connor Capital Partners. The privately owned real estate investment, development and management firm bought the assemblage as part of a larger $37 million transaction in 2021 that included 125 acres of developable land and 490 acres of common areas and wetlands from Tupperware (NYSE: TUP), Deerfield Land Corp. and Dart Industries Inc.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group