A new restaurant is coming to ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Helena Modern Riviera will have a soft opening on Valentine’s Day.

The Mediterranean restaurant will have two exclusive events: a Galentine Day dinner and a Valentine’s Day dinner.

In a recent press release, the new restaurant will tap into a contemporary Riviera and Mediterranean isles vibe.

Read: Nearly 1,000 manatees spotted at Blue Spring State Park

The food will be inspired by the coasts of France, Italy and Spain.

The Galentine Day dinner will be on Feb. 13.

Read: Couples can have a Valentine’s Day wedding at the Orange County courthouse

The Valentine’s Day dinner will be on Feb. 14. and will be limited to 120 guests for the entire evening.

Helena Modern Riviera’s soft opening will continue until the official grand opening in Spring of 2024.

Click here for more information

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group