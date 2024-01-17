New roller-skating track in Florida attracts competitors from around the world

MILTON, Fla. — Florida’s newest attraction is now open.

Weber’s Skate World is an outdoor roller skating track in Florida’s panhandle.

The location just hosted an international competition on that new track.

More than 300 world champions and international competitors signed up to compete.

“I built this track because it’s been my dream for 44 years. I’ve been talking about it my whole life,” said owner David Weber.

Weber’s Skate World also offers skate parties, open skating and skate rentals.

