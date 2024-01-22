MELBOURNE, Fla. — Crews were at a railroad crossing at W.H. Jackson Street in Melbourne today to install delineators to help prevent drivers from crossing the railroad tracks when the crossing arms are down.

Officials believe that happened in two separate crashes with Brightline trains earlier this month.

Both incidents had fatal consequences.

On January 12th, 52-year-old Lisa Batchelder and 54-year-old Michael Degasperi were killed when the pickup Batchelder was driving crossed into the path of a Brightline train.

New Safety Measure at Melbourne Railroad Crossing (WFTV)

The accident came just two days after investigators believe 62-year-old ,Charles Phillips, drove around the crossing arms and into the path of another Brightline train at the same crossing.

He didn’t survive the crash.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey told us, “Tomorrow night council will discuss the other long-term solutions like the quad gate, not just for Melbourne, but Brevard County and south of us.”

