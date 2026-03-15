New Smyrna Beach Fire Department tackles boat blaze, prevents spread

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A fire broke out on a 30-foot boat at a marina in New Smyrna Beach, resulting in one person being hospitalized for minor injuries.

The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department responded to the scene with five units and used a foam line to contain the fire to the single vessel. Firefighters report that when they arrived at the scene, the boat was completely surrounded by intense flames.

The fire was contained and did not spread to other boats in the area.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Following the initial evaluation by medical personnel, the individual was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

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