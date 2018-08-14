New Smyrna Beach man arrested in 2017 hit-and-run crash

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a 2017 hit-and-run crash in which a 21-year-old woman died, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said.
Jeremy Patrick Wharton was driving at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 29 on State Road 44 near Airport Road when he fatally struck Kaelee Morrell and drove away, New Smyrna Beach police Lt. Shane Riggle said.
"Traffic homicide investigators were able to obtain the final piece of the puzzle in this case last week -- DNA evidence that puts Mr. Wharton behind the wheel of the vehicle that caused the tragic death of Kaelee Morrell back in October," Riggle said. "An arrest warrant was obtained for Jeremy Wharton shortly after and police have been searching for him ever since."
Daytona Beach arrested Wharton on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality and leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury, Riggle said.
Wharton is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.
No other details were given.
**WANTED PERSON UPDATE - JEREMY WHARTON felony warrant for leaving the scene of a crash involving death was taken into custody by Daytona Beach Police thanks to the great work of NSBPD Inv. Cornelisse. You can run but you can’t hide! CAPTURED!! pic.twitter.com/cXbulnSy1n— NSBPD (@NSBPolice) August 13, 2018
