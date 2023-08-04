New Smyrna Beach Middle School will have full-time police officer this school year

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach Middle School will have its own full-time police officer this upcoming school year.

The police chief said it’s necessary after officers responded to the campus 121 times last school year.

More than 2,000 discipline referrals were received last school year, and nearly 150 of those cases involved assault.

New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Eric Feldman said the goal is not to arrest students but to send a message that bad behavior will not be tolerated.

“Last year, we had over 100 calls for service,” Feldman said.

Feldman hopes that students will think twice about acting out with having a full-time officer stationed at the school.

One parent, Jessica Brisell, said that after so many problems last year, this gives her peace of mind.

“The kids are unruly,” she said. “The teachers have no control over them.”

Brisell doesn’t believe teachers are to blame but said they do need backup both in and out of the building.

The officer has already been assigned and has an office in the building ready for the upcoming school year.

This position will be in addition to the department’s youth officer, who handles the lead program, a new version of DARE that includes school violence.

Feldman said it’s also in partnership with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office that staffs high schools with resource officers.

“Municipalities like New Smyrna Beach entered into an agreement with the sheriff’s office to where they’re paying half the salary of the New Smyrna Beach Police officer during the school year,” Feldman said.

The chief said one fight last year led to the department’s decision to hire a full-time officer more of a priority, but other situations were a factor.

