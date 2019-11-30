New Smyrna Beach officials prepare for what's next as hurricane season ends

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Coastal residents on the eastern seaboard can rest easy because the Atlantic hurricane season ends Saturday.
Officials in New Smyrna Beach are getting ready for what Mother Nature could bring next.
"As Floridians, we all look forward to the end of hurricane season. This one was pretty active for us, but that doesn't mean the risks aren't still out there," said Deputy Chief Andrew Ethridge, with Volusia County Beach Safety.
Beach safety officials said even though hurricane season is over, high surf and rip currents are something to look out for while at the beach.
"We keep doing business as usual down here because we have to prepare for other events, northeasters or cold fronts, things like that, that will bring those elevated surf levels that will affect our coastline," Ethridge said.
This season, there were 18 named storms. On average, a season has 12 named storms.
Six storms reached hurricane status and three storms were category three or higher.
Hurricane Dorian was one of the strongest storms on record. It killed 60 people and caused billions of dollars' worth of damage in the Bahamas.
Next year's hurricane season will start June 1.
