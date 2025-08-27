New study highlights success of relocating Texas pumas to improve Florida panther genetics

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new study has revealed that the relocation of Texas pumas to Florida in the 1990s significantly improved the genetic health of the Florida panther population.

The study, co-authored by a University of Central Florida biology professor, highlights how the introduction of Texas pumas helped preserve the unique ancestry of the Florida panther.

The study provides valuable insights for future animal conservation efforts, suggesting that strategic relocation can enhance genetic diversity and health in endangered species.

