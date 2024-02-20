New testimony could help free a man in prison for 20 years, for a home invasion

SANFORD, Fla. — New testimony in a 20-year-old home invasion could have freed a man from prison for a crime even some investigators say he didn’t commit.

However, a key witness failed to show up for court Tuesday. Anthony Walker wasn’t a Seminole County court Tuesday morning, hoping it would be the day that his conviction for a 2004 home invasion in Sanford would be overturned and a new trial ordered.

It all hinged on new testimony of Lloyd Scott one of the men involved with the crime.

Scott has said in a deposition that Walker was set up and not there the night of the crime, but Scott was a no-show.

Eventually for some reason or another, if he becomes unavailable to testify, we have a deposition which can then be entered into evidence to go forward with a hearing,” said Hubert Fletcher Junior, the attorney for Anthony Walker.

While that’s good news, it means more delays for Walker who has sat behind bars for nearly two decades.

“It’s a miracle that Mr. Scott did that affidavit. That is the only thing that opened the door again,” said Walker’s mother, Pat who went on to say that her son has become his own lawyer over the years. “He lives in the library, digging and digging and digging, but yet all that evidence comes to this court for delay after delay.”

Even the original Investigator on the case believes, Walker is innocent.

“I need it to be enough. You know what I mean and if it weren’t for Anthony Walker fighting for himself and the Walker family and their perseverance we wouldn’t be here today,” says Katie Raine, a former investigator on the case. The judge continued the hearing until April in the hope that Scott can be found to testify.

