New texts revealed in Orlando teen's shooting death over alleged cellphone robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. - 9 Investigates discovered new text messages that may help paint a picture in the January shooting death of a teenager in an alleged cellphone robbery.
Court records previously revealed at least two thefts where someone was lured to an address and robbed of their cellphone.
Related Headlines
In one case, the teenagers were let go and later called police. In the other, witnesses said Curtis Fulcher chased Denim Williams and other teenagers between houses while shooting at them.
During Fulcher's 911 call, the told police that Williams stole his IPhoneX, then reached for what Fulcher believed to be a gun. Fulcher said he shot him in fear and sped away.
Williams' friend, Deandre Florence, is charged with felony second-degree murder in his friend's death.
An arrest warrant says it was Florence who first met with Fulcher and his wife Vanessa and asked about their cellphone when they pulled up along West Polk Street.
The report said Williams reached for the cellphone and tried to take it. It says there was a struggle, and that's when Florence ran.
New records detail messages that show how another man was lured to the same block two days before and had his phone stolen.
Florence was also recently charged with stealing more than $50,000 in cameras and jewelry from two stores.
Florence's sister, Chiquita Florence, recently spoke with Channel 9 and said she nor her brother had any involvement in the killing of Boone High School student Alejandro Vargas Martinez in December.
Fulcher remains in jail on a charge of manslaughter.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}