New trial date set for man accused of mass shooting at Florida State University

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of a mass shooting on the Florida State University campus has a new trial date.

Phoenix Ikner’s trial has been rescheduled for March next year.

The shooting, which occurred in April, resulted in two deaths and five injuries.

Authorities say he used his stepmother’s former service weapon, a gun she once carried as an 18-year veteran of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Ikner was not present in court on Wednesday morning as his new attorney requested more time to prepare for the case, citing the involvement of over 200 witnesses.

The new attorney was appointed after Ikner’s public defender withdrew due to a conflict of interest.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group