0 New York City customer's order instructed cook to 'please spit' on burger

A New York customer will never rhapsodize about the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Queens -- especially after he noticed his receipt, which instructed the cook to “please spit “ in his burger.

Curtis Mays said the sickening receipt he got from his waitress on Father’s Day caught his attention after his order got mixed up, WABC reported.

"I ate my burger already, I felt like I was gonna throw up," he told WABC.

Cheddar cheese, well done, toast bread, please spit in it too! Don’t forget the mayo! Wait... spit?! At 11pm we’ll tell you which beer garden and what the manager told us. pic.twitter.com/45FWLNsTvS — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) June 18, 2018

Mays was eating at the restaurant with his daughter and granddaughter. When he looked at his receipt he noticed that the order for his burger included “Cheddar … Well Done .. Toast .. Bread … Please Spit In It Too.”

And “Add Caramel Onion Rings” and “Mayo.”

"I asked her 'Why would you do this?' And she couldn't explain it. She said she didn't do it, so I was like ‘Who prints out the receipt?' So she said, ‘I take it up there and print it myself,’” Mays told WABC. “‘So you did it? Why are you lying about it?’ She just walked off."

Mays said the manager fired the waitress immediately, and he was given a refund, the television station reported.

"He was saying, 'How can we compensate you?' I was like, 'How can you compensate somebody for spitting on your food? I ate this already,’” Mays told WABC.

According to the restaurant’s menu, a cheeseburger sells for $13.

The manager told WABC he had never had a problem with the server, and added it was unlikely the cook followed the instructions on the order. Nevertheless, he said the note on the receipt was unacceptable.

The Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden has an A rating from the Department of Health, WABC reported.

