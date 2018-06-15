Newly hired pharmacy employee caught on camera stealing drugs, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A newly hired pharmacy tech has been arrested for stealing more than a dozen bottles of prescription drugs, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Katie Jean Williams, 28, from Daytona Beach was arrested Friday morning. The latest drug arrest is Williams’ second in three weeks, deputies said.
Related Headlines
Williams was first arrested on May 25, when deputies say the owner of the Pierson Community Pharmacy in Pierson discovered several missing bottles during inventory. The pharmacy reported hundreds of oxycodone and amphetamine pills were missing.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Surveillance video inside the pharmacy clearly showed Williams taking bottles out of a safe and placing them under her shirt, deputies said.
Watch below: Surveillance video from Volusia County Sheriff's Office
Pierson Pharmacy technician caught on video stealing prescription drugs. Story at https://t.co/EEsYaGSdWg pic.twitter.com/3r4kgK3T6f— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 15, 2018
A follow-up audit in the coming days revealed more bottles were taken than first thought, and there was more video showing Williams stealing seven more bottles of drugs, according to deputies.
Williams had only worked at the pharmacy for about a month, deputies said. She was being held on $70,000 bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}