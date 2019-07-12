  • Newly opened I-4 exit ramp in downtown Orlando closed for safety adjustments, officials say

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The newly opened Ivanhoe Boulevard ramp on I-4 in Orlando has been temporarily closed for adjustments, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

    FDOT officials said the decision was made after observing how drivers were reacting to the new westbound exit ramp.

    “It’s protocol to observe how motorists adapt to a traffic shift,” an FDOT spokesperson said in a statement. “This is done in case the team needs to make modifications for better traffic flow, increasing and assisting in motorist decision-making, and safety.”

    Officials said the closure will allow crews to widen the ramp and adjust the ramp’s approach.

    For the detour, drivers will need to continue west on I-4 to the Colonial Drive exit, turn left on eastbound Colonial Drive, turn left on northbound Magnolia Avenue and continue to Ivanhoe Boulevard.

