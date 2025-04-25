NFL fans hope Jaguars choose Orlando as 2027 season host after their second pick in the NFL Draft

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — NFL fans in Central Florida are celebrating their teams as round one of the NFL Draft is underway.

People are passionate about their teams. Fans sporting their favorite team. Fans say if the Jags end up playing here—they’ll jump on getting tickets to watch what they call some of the best football.

Round one of the NFL Draft is kind of like Christmas morning for diehard fans.

“This is the place to be in town. The excitement. It’s got all the energy. We had to make sure we came, and the food,” said Doni Vazquez.

Fans like Bobby Drain, happy with the pick for his team the Tennessee Titans. Now living in Orlando he’s hopeful the Jacksonville Jaguars end up playing at Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando.

“I’m looking forward to it. Orlando, we got the Magic. So, having a football team would bring more entertainment to the city. I love it. The Titans play the Jacksonville Jags,to so that would be good for me,” said Drain.

This week Orange County Commissioners approved $29 million in incentive funds for high-profile sporting events including a bid hoping to pique the interest for the Jaguars to choose playing in Orlando. Their stadium will soon be undergoing upgrades. We recently talked with the CEO of Florida Citrus Sports Steve Hogan. He says tax dollars from games would really benefit the city.

“For a minimum of 8 games, a minimum of 8 games for Orlando. We’ll commit $10 million to, an investment. If you make the playoffs, we’ll add an additional $500,000 per playoff game capped at two. That makes a total of $11 million if we have the Jags for eight games and they’re successful enough to make the playoffs for two games,” said Hogan.

Fans say,, sign them up. They’re keeping their fingers crossed and hoping the NFL’s future is here in our city.

“I will absolutely buy tickets and go to those games. We love the NFL. We love Jacksonville, Miami. We’re northern transplants, but we love our Florida teams,” said Vazquez.

Orlando is competing against Gainesville for the host city but come May we should know where the team will play its 2027 season. Fans are eager, too, that the Jacksonville Jaguars could be playing right here in Orlando during the 2027 season as their stadium undergoes renovations.

