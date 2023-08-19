NFL preseason: Watch the Dolphins take on the Texans today on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will take on the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium.
Miami (0-1) fell to Atlanta in the first week of the preseason, 19-3.
Houston (1-0) defeated New England last week, 20-9, behind quarterback Davis Mills.
Watch the game live on Channel 9, beginning at 4 p.m.
