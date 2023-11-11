NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando after 3 years, tickets on sale now

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Football League’s Pro Bowl is coming back to Orlando next year, and you can buy your tickets now.

The NFL’s version of “All-Star” weekend is coming back to Camping World Stadium for the first time in 3 years.

The Pro Bowl game is on Feb. 4, but there are several days of events.

Tickets start at $45.

More information on how to buy tickets for the Pro Bowl in Orlando can be found here.

