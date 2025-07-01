NHC slightly increases potential for tropical system near Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The same front that’s expected to bring repeat rounds of rain and storms to Central Florida in the coming days — will be the potential breeding ground for our next tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday upped the chance of tropical development over the next 7 days from 20% to 30%. A tropical or subtropical low could develop along this boundary.

Eye on the Tropics - WFTV Tuesday The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that there's a 30% chance for tropical development. (WFTV staff)

WFTV meteorologist Kassandra Crimi noted that despite the slight increase, the chance for tropical development remained low as of Tuesday morning.

Crimi added that because the uncertainty of this potential system remains high, Severe Weather Center 9 will continue to monitor it closely.

