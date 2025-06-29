Local

NHC tracking system that could develop over Florida in the coming week

By Daniel McFarland, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Water temperatures near 90° south of Pensacola could lead to a tropical system developing by the end of this upcoming week.

This could be driven by a remnant frontal boundary that in the right conditions has the potential to turn into a tropical low.

As of right now this is an area to watch but it is unlikely to develop over the next 48 hours. It only has a 20% chance to develop into a tropical depression between Tuesday and next Sunday.

The biggest factor working against development will be our increase in the Saharan dust across the state. That is expected to peak early this upcoming week.

We will continue to track this system as it develops or as it falls apart over the coming days.

