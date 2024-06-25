Nice morning leads to stormy afternoon in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a nice start Tuesday morning, Central Florida is looking to be stormy in the afternoon and evening.

We will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

Our area will also be very hot Tuesday, with highs around 94 degrees.

Our area will also see heat index temperatures over 100 degrees every afternoon.

The heat will help to fuel our chances for rain and storms for the foreseeable future.

