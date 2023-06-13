Night of remembrance: Community comes together to honor Pulse victims 7 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a night of remembrance in downtown Orlando as dozens came together to honor the lives lost at Pulse Nightclub.

Seven years ago, 49 people were killed and dozens of others were injured. In an effort to keep the victims’ memories alive, the Central Florida community comes together, united.

PHOTOS: Pulse seven years later

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Remembering Pulse Central Florida came together Monday to commemorate seven years since the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people.

This year’s remembrance ceremony took place at Dr. Phillips Center. It was an emotional tribute with a powerful message: to not let hate win.

Each of the victims was honored and remembered by friends and family in the community.

SEE: New mural unveiled at Orlando Museum of Art to honor Pulse victims

Before the ceremony, people also visited the site of the former nightclub.

See our full coverage in the video above.

Photos: Remembering the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting

IN-DEPTH: Remembering Pulse 7 Years Later The community is gathering in downtown Orlando to honor the 49 lives lost at Pulse 7 years ago | Watch LIVE in the app

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group