Nine Central Florida JoAnn locations among 796 stores nationwide on auction block

The leases for JoAnn Fabric & Crafts stores are up for auction, including all nine Central Florida locations.

New York-based A&G Real Estate Partners sent out a list of 796 stores nationwide for which the firm is selling lease assignments to third-party buyers or lease terminations to landlords. A&G said it expects the deadline for bids to be in mid-April.

The company exited bankruptcy proceedings in May 2024, with one executive saying the company was “now moving forward on the strongest financial foundation in many years.”

