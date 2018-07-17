0 No arrests 6 months after 93-year-old woman attacked second time in Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There are still no answers in two separate attacks on a 93-year-old woman inside her Orange County home.

The first attack was in August by a man posing as an Orlando Utilities Commission employee.

Tuesday marked six months since the latest attack, in which someone held her at gunpoint and broke her back.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, wanted to live in her Hiawassee Road home for the rest of her life, but after the latest attack, her friends said her family will be taking care of her elsewhere.

In the first attack, the fake utility worker forced his way into her home and grabbed three gold chains from her neck.

Five months later, another man broke into her home armed with a gun, police said. She was thrown to the ground and her back was broken in the attack.

There have been no arrests in either case.

“I know it’s devastating for her to have to leave her home because she was determined to stay there until she dies,” said Beauty Argo, a friend of the victim.

Residents said they don’t believe the attackers live in the neighborhood and that they were likely passing through when they saw an opportunity.

