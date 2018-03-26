No job too small: Seminole County deputies rescue ducklings from tunnel

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - No job is too small for Seminole County deputies, including the rescue of eight tiny ducklings.
A Seminole County resident heard a duck “frantically squawking,” and when she got closer, she saw the ducklings trapped in a storm drain tunnel, deputies said.
Three deputies and several residents lured the baby ducks out of the tunnel and into the main area of the storm drain, where deputies used a net to scoop the ducklings.
According to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, “The babies were reunited with their momma, and they all happily waddled off to a nearby pond.”
