‘No more slaps on the wrists,' Volusia sheriff says after teen with stolen gun arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy carrying a stolen gun was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a string of car break-ins after he ran from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremiah Fuller was arrested and charged with armed burglary, burglary and grand theft firearm, deputies said.
Deputies said Fuller left the Blue Tide Apartments on Riverside Drive in Holly Hill and ran from members of a VCSO Crime Suppression Team as they approached him.
Fuller was struck when he ran onto the road and in front of a moving patrol vehicle, deputies said. He suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, authorities said.
Fuller’s arrest prompted Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood to call for juvenile judges to do more to prevent juvenile offenders from reoffending without significant consequences.
“Our juvenile judges need to stop being friends to these thugs and start handing down some real consequences for their actions,” Chitwood said.
Deputies said Fuller was carrying a Glock handgun that was reported stolen from an unlocked pickup truck in Deltona on June 13.
“As long as juveniles get off easy for their crimes, we’ll continue to see them pillaging our community over and over. Maybe it will take someone getting killed in a gunpoint robbery before our juvenile court system takes action,” Chitwood said.
Fuller was on probation for three counts of burglary and committed his first crime at the age of 13, deputies said. He has been arrested eight times on felony charges, deputies said.
No more slaps on the wrist and pats on the head. When the system isn't working, you have to change your approach. It's time for these judges to make sure prolific criminals of all ages FACE CONSEQUENCES for their actions. https://t.co/Npb4EbqSZ8— Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 20, 2019
