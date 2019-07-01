No patient too small: Firefighters rescue 'Neptune' the cat from Orange County fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A cat named Neptune has another eight lives to live, thanks to firefighters with Orange County Fire Rescue.
Related Headlines
When a fire broke out at an apartment on the 1900 block of Stable Drive, firefighters were able to isolate the blaze to a dryer inside the unit, officials said.
Rescuers were able to get everyone out, including the resident fur baby, Neptune.
Neptune was given Oxygen as a precaution and will be OK, officials said.
New from overnight: #ApartmentFire 1920 Stable Drive. Fire isolated to a dryer. No injuries & Red Cross not needed for occupants. Scene tot maintenance. Firefighters rescued this cat, Neptune, from the unit. Neptune was given oxygen as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/wzCbEFPX2t— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 30, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}