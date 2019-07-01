  • No patient too small: Firefighters rescue 'Neptune' the cat from Orange County fire

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A cat named Neptune has another eight lives to live, thanks to firefighters with Orange County Fire Rescue.

     

    When a fire broke out at an apartment on the 1900 block of Stable Drive, firefighters were able to isolate the blaze to a dryer inside the unit, officials said.

     

    Rescuers were able to get everyone out, including the resident fur baby, Neptune.

     

    Neptune was given Oxygen as a precaution and will be OK, officials said.

