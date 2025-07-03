No significant injuries after SunRail train, box truck collide in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood police confirm a box truck and a SunRail train collided at State Road 434 and Ronald Reagan Thursday.

Police said there are are no significant injuries to report, and none of the 91 people on board the train were hurt.

SunRail sent a statement saying, “A northbound SunRail train, P324, was involved in an incident at approximately 4:30 p.m. July 3, 2025, at the rail crossing near State Road 434 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard (County Road 427) in Longwood, between the Altamonte Springs and Longwood stations. There were no injuries to the crew members and passengers onboard. All lanes of Ronald Reagan Boulevard are now open.”

The statement continues with “Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists must stay alert and take simple precautions around the rail to ensure their safety. Motorists should always keep vehicles clear of the intersection and behind the white line when stopped. This is especially vital when warning signals start to flash at rail crossings and the gates come down. Please use caution at railroad crossings.”

