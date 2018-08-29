0 No, you will not get $13K for buying a house in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - No, you won’t get $13,000 if you buy a house in Kissimmee, but a possible scam making the rounds may try to convince you that’s true.

Kissimmee city officials said they've been getting calls asking about a website that claims to offer $13,000 to move there.

The site claims people under the age of 45 must buy a $30,000 house and live there for 10 years to collect the cash, but officials said none of it's true.

The website appears to have been up for at least a week.

And while the city doesn't know of any outright victims of the scheme, it has received about a dozen calls and emails asking about it.

“People should always ask, as they have been doing. They have been sending emails and that's why we have been correcting the information,” said Kissimmee spokesperson Melissa Zayas-Moreno. “Don't pay attention to this type of information. “If you really need information related to the city of Kissimmee that's why we are here.”

The city said one way to verify and make sure the information is actually coming from the city is by checking for a link to Kissimmee.org.

City officials said they've tried to reach out to the so-called authors of the website, a group whose title, translated to English from Spanish, means "The Club of Lost Books."

But the city hasn't heard anything back.

