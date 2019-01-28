Nothing found initially after officials search Orange County canal

ORLANDO, Fla. - A search in an Orange County canal Monday afternoon initially came up dry, according to fire rescue officials.
The search in the canal off Pembrook Drive near Forest City Road began around 3:12 p.m. after officials received a report of someone in the water.
Skywitness video shows divers and other officials searching the canal.
Orange County deputies and firefighters conducted the search but did not locate anyone initially.
Happening now: Orange county Fire rescue on scene at Pembrook Drive. Focused on the canal pictured here. Working on getting more details @WFTV pic.twitter.com/LNpGpYkOpl— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) January 28, 2019
