Now hiring: This Central Florida school district is looking to fill open positions

OSCEOLA, Fla. — People looking for a job can find one at the School District of Osceola County’s job fair.

The school district will hold a job fair to fill positions in six different departments.

The “Get On The Bus Fair” will be held at the Transportation Services Facility at 8 a.m. Jan. 12.

New applicants can apply for 16 different type of positions, which include:

Teachers

School nutrition traveling managers

Bus drivers

Carpenters

If hired, full-time employees will receive several benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance.

