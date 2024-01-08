Now hiring: This Central Florida school district is looking to fill open positions

OSCEOLA, Fla. — People looking for a job can find one at the School District of Osceola County’s job fair.
The school district will hold a job fair to fill positions in six different departments.
The “Get On The Bus Fair” will be held at the Transportation Services Facility at 8 a.m. Jan. 12.
New applicants can apply for 16 different type of positions, which include:
- Teachers
- School nutrition traveling managers
- Bus drivers
- Carpenters
If hired, full-time employees will receive several benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance.
For more information, click here.
See a map of where job fair will be held:
