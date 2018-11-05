Oak Hill man says he fell, accidentally shot, killed girlfriend, deputies say

OAK HILL, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed in Oak Hill by her boyfriend on Sunday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Dawn Shaefer, 53, was shot in the area of Brooks Circle and Saturday Drive near a tent she shared wit her boyfriend, deputies said.
Her 49-year-old boyfriend told deputies he heard gunshots in the area and came out of their tent to fire a warning shot in response.
The boyfriend said he slipped and accidentally shot Shaefer with an old, poorly functioning shot gun.
He told deputies it was dark out and he could not see Shaefer. The boyfriend stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, deputies said.
No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains active.
