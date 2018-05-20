Ocala home invader shot by tenant, police say

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala man was shot after he broke into a home early Sunday morning, Ocala police said.
The 30-year-old man broke into the home along the 4500 block of SE 14th Street around 4:30 a.m. when he was shot by someone who lives inside, police said.
Police did not identify the 30-year-old or say if he’s facing any charges.
All those living in the home are safe, according to police.
Police are investigating the shooting as a domestic incident.
Police did not offer any further details.
