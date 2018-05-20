  • Ocala home invader shot by tenant, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala man was shot after he broke into a home early Sunday morning, Ocala police said. 

    The 30-year-old man broke into the home along the 4500 block of SE 14th Street around 4:30 a.m. when he was shot by someone who lives inside, police said. 

    Related Headlines

    Police did not identify the 30-year-old or say if he’s facing any charges. 

    Read: Police: 13-year-old in custody after two children shot in Palm Bay

    All those living in the home are safe, according to police. 

    Police are investigating the shooting as a domestic incident. 

    Police did not offer any further details. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ocala home invader shot by tenant, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 13-year-old in custody after two children shot in Palm Bay

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain possible in Central Florida all day Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Royal wedding: Kitty Spencer stuns with resemblance to her aunt, Princess Diana

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 things to know before hurricane season