Ocala man hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said

OCALA, Fla. - A man was hospitalized after he was found with gunshot wounds Wednesday, police said.
Police said they received a call about shots fired at a home on NE 14th Street.
The man remains in critical condition.
Neither the victim's name nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.
Channel 9 reporter Myrt Price is at the scene gathering information.
At 12:44 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting shots fired at 2952 NE 14th Street. A male victim, with multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to the trauma hospital and is currently in critical condition. Major Crimes detectives are investigating. pic.twitter.com/X8GFpVzQv6
