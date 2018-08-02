  • Ocala man hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said

    OCALA, Fla. - A man was hospitalized after he was found with gunshot wounds Wednesday, police said.

    Police said they received a call about shots fired at a home on NE 14th Street.

    The man remains in critical condition.

    Neither the victim's name nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released. 

     

    Channel 9 reporter Myrt Price is at the scene gathering information.

     

